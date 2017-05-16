Public access defibrillator in Dubois Park, Bluffton

Tuesday, the town of Bluffton celebrated a new public AED placement that is going to save lives.

Joined by the Arrhythmia Alliance, town leaders and Bluffton Township Fire District placed the first public access defibrillator in Dubois Park. It’s part of the Bluffton Hearts Matter campaign.

The goal for the campaign is to place 30 AEDs out around the town to make Bluffton safer for its residents and visitors.

“AED is so very very important to community," said Jane "Kevin" Garrigan, President, Haven Helping Hands. "I have lost patients in the past just from doing CPR. And if an AED would have been available, it probably would have saved their lives.”

The town announced plans to finance the installation of at least 5 more AEDs in the next fiscal year’s budget. They also pledged to match funds raised by the local Haven Helping Hands organization to purchase and place more of these lifesaving devices.

