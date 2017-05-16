Contract worker for Bacon Co. School System arrested for stealin - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Contract worker for Bacon Co. School System arrested for stealing money

Lashirley White (Source: Alma Police Department) Lashirley White (Source: Alma Police Department)
BACON CO., GA (WTOC) -

A contract worker for the Bacon County School System is behind bars for two counts of theft by taking.

The Alma Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division arrested 25-year-old Lashirley White, Tuesday morning, May 16.

Officials say on April 28 and May 1, White went into a classroom and took $1,570 of funds raised for extracurricular activities.

To date, Alma PD has recovered $537.42 ($410 was discovered hidden in a trach receptacle in a girls’ restroom). 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly