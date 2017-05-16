Contract worker for Bacon Co. School System arrested for stealing money

The Canal District Redevelopment is a massive undertaking planned for years to come.More >>
The Canal District Redevelopment is a massive undertaking planned for years to come.More >>
Officials in Toombs County are looking for a man wanted on murder and drug charges.More >>
Officials in Toombs County are looking for a man wanted on murder and drug charges.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan police Department has arrested Basheen Hills, 24, for the July 2011 murder of James Griffin, who was 32-years-old at the time of his death.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan police Department has arrested Basheen Hills, 24, for the July 2011 murder of James Griffin, who was 32-years-old at the time of his death.More >>
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 60-year-old Hawaiin man.More >>
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 60-year-old Hawaiin man.More >>
A drug trafficker is off the streets after being arrested by the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office on Monday, May 8.More >>
A drug trafficker is off the streets after being arrested by the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office on Monday, May 8.More >>