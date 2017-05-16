DJ Khaled sends video message to 2017 SSU graduates

Music producer and label executive DJ Khaled sent a special message to the 2017 Savannah State University graduating class.

"Savannah State, that's right Savannah State Class of 2017 congratulations. They don't want you to graduate, they don't want you to win. So, win more and graduate and don't ever stop. Never quit and never surrender,” said Khaled in a video message to graduating students.

The Grammy-nominated artist is signed with Epic Records. The label's vice president for promotion, Traci Adams, was Saturday's commencement speaker.

Adams graduated from Savannah State in 2000.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.