SCMPD solve 2011 murder of James Griffin

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan police Department has arrested Basheen Hills, for the July 2011 murder of James Griffin, who was 32-years-old at the time of his death.

Griffin was found suffering from a gunshot wound and slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 1700 block of LeGrand Street on July 6, 2011 around 2 p.m. Griffin died soon after at the hospital.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly on this case,” said Major Richard Zapal, Criminal Investigation Division Commander. “Our investigators are dedicated to their job, and to doing it well. This is a great example of persistence, and how it can make our community safer.”

At this time, Hills is in custody in another Georgia correctional facility where he is serving time for a robbery in connection with a 2012 incident. He is awaiting transportation back to Chatham County.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.