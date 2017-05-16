Man arrested in Jeff Davis Co. for trafficking meth

A drug trafficker is off the streets after being arrested by the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office on Monday, May 8.

Officials arrested 48-year-old Tharon Dewayne White around 10:45 p.m. as he tried to deliver approximately 16 ounces of Methamphetamine ICE to a second party in the Walmart parking lot in Hazlehurst.

Investigators arrested White without incident after Sheriff Bohannon and uniformed officers surrounded his Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot. An Appling County Sheriff’s K9 responded and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The meth was discovered during the search inside a frozen food box in the Tahoe’s cab.

After the arrest, Appling County investigators secured White’s residence on Johnson Street in Baxley after executing a search warrant. Three long guns and a semi-automatic handgun were seized along with ammunition and two vehicles.

The arrest was the result of a month-long joint investigation requested by Sheriff Bohannon and Mark Melton. Participating agencies assisting with the investigation were the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Savannah Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Officials say White is a convicted felon for a prior murder offense. He has been charged with trafficking meth. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

