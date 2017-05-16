FOUND: Liberty Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 60-yea - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

FOUND: Liberty Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 60-year-old Hawaiian man

Wallace Pascual (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office) Wallace Pascual (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) -

Wallace Pascual has been located and is well.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 60-year-old Hawaiin man. 

Wallace Pascual was last seen in the area of E.B. Cooper and Highway 17 on May 15 around 3 p.m., on a reddish-colored four wheeler. He was wearing blue jeans and a green T-Shirt. 

Pascual is described as 6' tall with a bald head and a ram tattoo on the back of his head, as well as tattoos on both arms.

