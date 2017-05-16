Savannah City Council discussing Canal District redevelopment plan

The Canal District Redevelopment is a massive undertaking planned for years to come.

A new arena and park will be the centerpiece of the project along Stiles Avenue near West Gwinnett Street.

Savannah City Council will be looking at the Master Plan for the redevelopment on Tuesday afternoon.

WTOC had the opportunity to look at how this area could be revitalized from Sottile and Sottile Urban Design. Imagine this area being a gathering place for all the neighborhoods close by, like Carver Village, Carver Heights, West Savannah and much more.

The new arena planned for the corner of Stiles Avenue and Gwinnett Street is projected to cost about $140 million in SPLOST dollars.A major new public space would be right next door called Canal Park, a 55-acre park, which would have lakes for recreation like kayaking.

District 1 Alderman Van Johnson echoed what he told WTOC on Monday night outside his Savannah Forward meeting, that the SPLOST dollars are there to start building the arena and that's where things should be going sooner than later.

But this is a multi-stage, likely more than $140 million project, that developers and city officials alike want to make sure they get right.

Tuesday, WTOC got a one-on-one with the developers before they presented council with the master plan update, showcasing colorful renderings of a Canal Park with expanded canals for waterway travel and wider, more travel-friendly streets surrounding the new arena.

Developers explained this Canal District concept is more than just a tourist attraction.

"The question about, is this about tourism? I think it's about the exact opposite of that. Tourism is something the community benefits from, but ultimately will you set out to design a park like this and do you a civic anchor like this, it's about your own community. It's about serving the neighborhoods and residents in your community,” said Senior Associate Anthony Cissell, with Sottile and Sottile.

To make this vision possible, the Springfield Canal would be widened to 50 feet, allowing for better storm drainage.

Tuesday, council members will hear about Phase One of the redevelopment. Phase One will focus on Louisville Road to Interstate 16 and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to the outlining areas of Carver Village and Carver Heights.

"It really improves the space between established neighborhoods, that are beloved neighborhoods in the city. Everything that we are working on is designed to go in that space in-between to make sure the work that is done makes the aesthetic quality of the area but also functional,” said Christian Sottile, with Sottile and Sotille Urban Design.

There is no timeline on all this just yet, but council should have lots of questions about the future of this area during their meeting with those who worked on the Master Plan.

There are mixed reactions from those who live and work in the area. A lot of people are unsure of the canal district redevelopment but remain hopeful for the change in the years to come.

For those we spoke to in the area of Stiles Avenue and Gwinnett Street, the main issue for them is the lack of beautiful spaces here and the continuous crime surrounding them. They question if a brand new arena and a 55-acre park could change their way of life.

One man working here in West Savannah told us he is very much for the revitalization of this area encompassed by Carver Village, Carver Heights and so many other nearby historic Savannah communities.

"Right, you know we need things for more positive and more things for kids, like active things where they can stay out of the streets and not go to crime and doing other things and negative things," said Sean William, Works in Canal District.

