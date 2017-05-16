Crisis Intervention Training being held for law enforcement in Statesboro

More and more of us know people who struggle with mental illness, whether we realize it or not.

A handful of law officers are training this week to recognize the signs when they're on a call and need to get the person help. Would you know how to deal with someone with mental health or substance abuse issues? After this week, more than a dozen deputies and police officers from our area will have those skills.

Fifteen officers will spend the week studying with mental health professionals and officers already certified in Certified Intervention Training. They estimate one out of every four calls they respond to will involve mental illness, substance abuse, or both. Virgil DeLoach from the Evans County Sheriff's Office helped pioneer the training in our area. He says it helps officers understand the signs and how to respond beyond just arrested someone.

"Our jail cells have gotten overrun with those people who don't deserve to be there. They need treatment for their mental illness just like a medical illness," said Inv. DeLoach, CIT Instructor.

Several agencies already have goals to have 100 percent of their officers CIT-certified.

DeLoach says this Crisis Intervention Training will help officers in a bad situation keep it from getting worse.

