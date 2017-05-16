Good News: Marco's Pizza surprises Godley Station teacher with a party

It was a surprise party for a teacher who is committed to her students. But, it's no surprise a local company wanted to honor her.

Pizza's always good news. Surprise pizza, even better.

"I didn't have a clue what it was, didn't know anything," said Misty Johnson, Godley Station School 8th Grade Teacher. "So it was an awesome surprise, just great."

Godley Station School 8th grade teacher Misty Johnson walked in on a pizza party Tuesday, and it turned out to be for her, in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week and in honor of Johnson's dedicated service to the school.

"We wanted to celebrate one of our local teachers who has been at the school for 30 years," said Breanna Shadrick, General Manager, Pooler Marco's Pizza. "We do a lot for Godley Station and Godley Station does a lot for us. We really wanted to reward her today for all of her hard work because I know it's not easy with some eighth graders."

Johnson's class got to share her reward, which came from a nomination by the school's PTA and reflected the affection parents feel for the entire Godley staff and faculty.

"Oh my gosh, it touches our heart. I could not do it without my team. The families here are amazing, they help us every chance they get. Every time we need something they help us," said Johnson.

"It takes a special person to do that and she seems to have what it takes and all these kids seem very grateful and respectful for us," said Shadrick.

By the end of the party, they mostly felt full.

"I love seeing the smiles on the students faces and especially the teachers faces on this day," said Shadrick.

But the recognition from Marco's will continue paying off next school year for Johnson's next class.

"We get a gift card, a $100 gift card to Walmart. So, I can go and buy more pencils and paper because teachers always need pencils and paper. So it's awesome. Thank you Marco's. Thank you, thank you, thank you," said Johnson.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.