Teenager arrested for stabbing at Statesboro High School

The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a suspect for aggravated assault at Statesboro High School.

Around noon on May 15, the Statesboro Police Department was notified by school officials of a potential stabbing. After an investigation, police determined a 17-year-old male had stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim sustained a puncture wound in his back. The victim was treated by school staff and did not require hospitalization.

The suspect is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

The suspect was arrested without incident and was transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

WTOC has reached out to the Statesboro Police Department to confirm if the suspect and victim are students at Statesboro High.

