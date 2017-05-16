Victory Dr. closed from Jefferson to Whitaker streets due to thr - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Victory Dr. closed from Jefferson to Whitaker streets due to three-car wreck

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Victory Drive is closed from Jefferson Street to Whitaker Street due to a three-car wreck.

Minor injuries are reported. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly