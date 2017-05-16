Victory Dr. reopens after three-car wreck

Update: Officials say Victory Drive has reopened after three-car wreck.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Victory Drive is closed from Jefferson Street to Whitaker Street due to a three-car wreck.

Minor injuries are reported. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

#SCMPDtraffic Victory Dr is closed from Jefferson to Whitaker due to a 3 car crash. Minor injuries. Please seek alternate routes. — SCMPD (@scmpd) May 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.