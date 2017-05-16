Bluffton Police officer involved in two-vehicle crash responding to emergency call

A Bluffton Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle wreck while responding to an emergency call on Monday night.

Officer George Wetzel was driving southbound on Highway 170 with his siren and blue lights, according to a release from Bluffton PD.

According to the release, a vehicle pulled out in front of the officer turning into the back gate of Sun City.

Officer Wetzel suffered minor injuries. The injuries of the other driver are unknown.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.