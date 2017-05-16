Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office recovers guns in stolen truck

Law enforcement is still searching for this suspect, Tuwante Griffin. (Source: Candler County Sheriff's Office)

Candler County Sheriff's Office investigators need your help in solving a stolen truck case that resulted in a foot chase.

The owner reported the truck stolen in Pembroke. Satellite technology in the truck notified Candler County that it was here.

A deputy spotted it and three men jumped from it. The deputy was able to arrest two of the men but a third got away.

“We consider this person to be a threat because of the circumstances of this case, with a stolen truck and stolen guns,” said Candler County Sheriff John Miles.

They're still looking for Tuwante Griffin. If you've seen him or know anything about the case, contact the Candler County Sheriff's Office at 912.685.2568.

