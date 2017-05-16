Fire at motel in Lyons displaces 12

Fire crews responded to a fire at Mandalay Motel on US 1 in Lyons, just outside of Vidalia, on Tuesday.

It is a single-story motel where people can live there by the week or month. We are told that 6 units were damaged, causing 12 people to be displaced.

Lyons Fire Department and Toombs County Fire Department worked the fire.

