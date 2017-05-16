Unofficial results in special election for Port Royal Town Council

Unofficial results are in for the special election held for Port Royal Town Council.

With 90 percent of the precincts reporting, Darryl Owens leads with 50.46 percent of the vote.

Patty Crower is in second with 26.75 percent. Bob Ellis finished third with just over 17 percent and Marjorie Lamb finished fourth with 4.78 percent.

There was one write-in vote for an unspecified candidate.

The Town of Port Royal Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. to certify the results.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.