Savannah Forward meeting held for 6th District residents

Sixth District residents were invited out to the Armstrong Center Tuesday night to meet with Alderman Tony Thomas.

The City of Savannah is asking for your input in creating a strategic plan by hosting a series of “Savannah Forward” meetings. These town halls have been held in almost every district so far.

The concerns for each resident vary.

"You know, depending on the district, specifically for them, some of them have been crime in some of the districts. The crime of infrastructure problems. Streets or sidewalks, lack of that,” said Liz Taschereau, a strategic initiatives manager.

There are two more meetings happening this week.

Wednesday, District 2 residents will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Thursday, District 1 residents will meet at the Temple of Glory Church on Stiles Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.