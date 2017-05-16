4th annual 'Movement in the Park' on Sunday

Looking for something fun for the whole family this weekend?

Join WTOC’s Dawn Baker for the 4th annual “Movement in the Park Health & Wellness Fair" Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the band shell in Forsyth Park.

There will be a one-mile walk, Zumba, line- dancing as well as health screenings, and activities for the kids.

Donations are $10 for adults and $1 for children. The money goes to The Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.