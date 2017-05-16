Osprey chick dies after nest attack at The Landings

Birds of a feather may flock together but that doesn’t mean they get along.

Hundreds if not thousands of people watched this past Mother’s Day weekend as an osprey attacked a nesting osprey pair on The Landings Bird Camera. The osprey couple made the nest their home in January, and in late March they had three eggs in the nest.

But through social media, watchers would catch glimpses of other birds including osprey getting close to the nest but nothing like the home invasion they saw days leading up to Mother’s Day. The first chick hatched May 5 and seemed healthy, but the battle in the nest proved too much for the baby, and it passed away May 14.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that the two other eggs in the nest likely were not fertilized, though the pair are continuing to incubate them and there is still a chance that they will hatch. If the pair has an early empty nest, there’s a chance the two may re-nest next year.

The ospreys are using a nest built by bald eagles, which served for the last two years as a nest for great-horned owls. The owls didn't return in 2017, and the ospreys -- a species that had shown interest in the site before -- moved in. (The owls raised two owlets in 2015 and in 2016.)

