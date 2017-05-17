4-hour standoff ends peacefully overnight in Port Wentworth neighborhood

The scene around 2 a.m. (Source: WTOC)

The scene around 4 a.m. (Source: WTOC)

Authorities are wrapping up a scene in Port Wentworth where a subject barricaded themselves inside a home with a gun through the overnight hours.

It happened at the Lake Shore subdivision at Monteith Road and Highway 30. Port Wentworth police have only said that they received a call shortly before midnight saying a veteran needed assistance.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police tell us a man with a gun barricaded himself inside a residence. They said the man has a military background.

SCMPD, SWAT, Port Wentworth Police, and other law enforcement agencies responded. A command center was set up while law enforcement negotiated with the barricaded subject.

Official say the subject surrendered just before 4 a.m. and everything ended peacefully. There was no one else inside the home during the standoff and no injuries were reported.

The subject was taken to get help.

Police still have the home cordoned off at this time and continue to investigate.

