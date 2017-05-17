State, city leaders in Savannah for 3-day Georgia Poverty Summit

State and city leaders will come together this week to try and make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

The Georgia Poverty Summit, hosted by State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Garden City), is an event that organizers believe will provide opportunities and solutions for the challenges faced by Georgians living in poverty.

"My prayers with this poverty summit is that we can take this and formulate a commission on poverty, propose it at the next session and be able to look at the resources that we have in the state of Georgia and on a statewide level, and get the people to know that those resources are available," Gillard said.

State representatives and representatives from various organizations and state agencies, including the Georgia Department Community Affairs, the Georgia Department of Labor, the Georgia Public Service Commission and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, will be in attendance.

The summit will take place Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Savannah Technical College, 5717 White Bluff Road. A light breakfast and lunch will be served during the event which is free, but registration is required. To register, please call 912-436-5325.

