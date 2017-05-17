Public hearing being held over Ebenezer Creek concerns

Effingham County residents have the chance to voice their concerns over plans to dump treated waste from a nearby chemical plant into a designated Georgia wild and scenic river.

The proposed area is Ebenezer Creek, a backwater tributary of the Savannah River.

A little over a year ago, DRT America broke ground on a $43-million-dollar facility. They have applied for a national pollution discharge elimination permit. If approved, it would pipe industrial wastewater to the Harris Hinesly Wastewater Treatment Plant and Ebenezer Creek.

Residents will have a chance to speak out about the permit application at a public hearing on Wednesday, May 17. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Effingham County Administrative Complex in Springfield.

