Public hearing being held over Ebenezer Creek concerns

Authorities are wrapping up a scene in Port Wentworth where a subject barricaded themselves inside a home with a gun through the overnight hours.More >>
Effingham County residents have the chance to voice their concerns over plans to dump treated waste from a nearby chemical plant into a designated Georgia wild and scenic river.More >>
State and city leaders will come together this week to try and make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.More >>
Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
Georgia has carried out its first execution of the year, putting to death a man who fatally stabbed his neighbor 25 years ago.More >>
