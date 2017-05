A minor crash that happened in the westbound lanes of Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Expansion Boulevard Wednesday morning has been cleared.

Police say the wreck was a minor fender-bender with no injuries reported. However, westbound traffic on Jimmy Deloach was very backed because of a broken down semi at the same location that happened at the same time as the crash.

All lanes are clear now and traffic is back to normal.

