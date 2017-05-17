District 5, District 2 town halls being held Wednesday in Savannah

If you live in the 5th District, your alderwoman wants to hear from you.

Dr. Estella Shabazz is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday. During the meeting, she will give an update on the City's Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise program. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the updated policies.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center.

Also happening Wednesday will be another moving forward with "Savannah Forward" meetings.

The city is asking for the public’s input in creating a strategic plan. A meeting for District 6 was held Tuesday. These town halls have been held in almost every district so far.

Wednesday’s town hall is for District 2 residents. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. Then on Thursday, District 1 residents will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Temple of Glory Church on Stiles Avenue.

