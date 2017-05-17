Most Wanted- May 17, 2017

Tips from the public to CrimeStoppers have helped take dozens of suspects off the streets over the years. You don’t have to leave your name

and you could be eligible for a cash reward. Here’s this week’s most wanted.

The Savannah Metropolitan Police Dept. is looking for Tiasha Anthony, who also goes by the name of Tiasha Frazier. She is wanted for aggravated assault She’s 22 years old. Her last known address was on West 35th Street in Savannah.

Stephen Holliday, Jr., is wanted on a Superior Court pickup order. He is 27 years old, 6’0”, and 195 lbs. He has previously been charged with theft by shoplifting and criminal trespassing.

And Port Wentworth Police are looking for Allen Howington. He is wanted for theft by taking for stealing $2,000 from the Port Wentworth Wendy’s. He is 24 years old, 5'7, with brown hair, green eyes and is known to travel in a Jeep Liberty. He last lived on Crane Street in Savannah.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these suspects or any information about any other crime call police or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.

