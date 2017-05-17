GDOT warns of lane closures on I-95 in McIntosh County

The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a suspect for aggravated assault at Statesboro High School.More >>
Officials in Emanuel County have found the man they were looking for who was wanted on murder and drug charges.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning single lane closures on I-95 southbound starting at mile post 50 and ending at Exit 49 in McIntosh County from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.More >>
Authorities are following several leads after a shooting that killed three and injured a nine-year-old girl, all relatives.More >>
Over the last decade the City of Savannah has considered a number of projects: a new arena, a new baseball stadium, a cruise ship terminal, even Project Derenne; projects that have a lot more in common than you think.More >>
