GDOT warns of lane closures on I-95 in McIntosh County

The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning single lane closures on I-95 southbound starting at mile post 50 and ending at Exit 49 in McIntosh County from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

These closures are so workers can repair damaged guardrail on the interstate. They report drivers will still have access to all interchange ramps during the lane closure.

All work is weather permitted. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

