Rep. Carl Gilliard hosting Georgia Poverty Summit

State and city leaders are coming together this week to try and make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate.

State Representative Carl Gilliard is hosting a three-day event called the Georgia Poverty Summit. According to a 2016 report, more than 1.5 million Georgians live in poverty and are without basic needs such as clothing and shelter. Gilliard told us why working to decrease poverty would have an overall great effect on our community.

"We use this poverty summit as a vehicle to break the recidivism of crime and failing schools, and the poverty around schools," said Rep. Gilliard, Garden City.

The summit is free for everyone who wants to attend. It's happening each day this week from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of Savannah Technical College.

