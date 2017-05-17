Highway 144 back open from Old Sunbury Rd. to boundary at Bryan Co. after two-car wreck

Highway 144 back open from Old Sunbury Rd. to boundary at Bryan - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) -

According to Fort Stewart officials, Highway 144 is back open to normal traffic from Old Sunbury Road to the boundary at Bryan County after a two-car wreck.

