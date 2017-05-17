Quacco Rd. reopens after three-car wreck - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Quacco Rd. reopens after three-car wreck

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Quacco Road is now back open.

Quacco Road is closed in both directions due to a three-car crash near the Shady Acres mobile home park.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WTOC has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly