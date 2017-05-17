Emanuel County murder suspect makes first court appearance

A murder suspect wanted by several agencies made his first appearance in court Wednesday in Swainsboro.

We first told you about the crime last year. This arrest could help solve some cases - and even start some others.

Tony Williams is facing eight felony charges in Emanuel County - charges already indicted by a grand jury. Investigators say these charges - even murder - may be just the tip of the iceberg...an iceberg that stretches beyond Emanuel County. Williams was arrested Tuesday outside of Statesboro after being on the run from the law for over a year.

"Bulloch County Sheriff's Office got a tip and acted on it. They also contacted Emanuel County Sheriff's Office and GBI's Drug Task Force," said Chief Deputy, Rocky Davis, Emanuel County Sheriff's Office.

Williams is charged in the murder of Angela Gillis last July. Shots into a home killed her and wounded her husband. Assistant District Attorney, Trip Fitzner, read the list of charges which includes murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault. Swainsboro Police list Williams as a person of interest in one of their murder cases. He's also under federal investigation.

"The federal charges will be related to drug trafficking. The state and local charges will be related to violent crimes like what we had here," said Chief Dep. Davis.

The judge said Williams will stay in jail at least until his lawyer can request a bond hearing.

"I'm not the DA. I won't be the one prosecuting the case, but I'm gonna try to keep Tony Williams in the Emanuel County Jail as long as I can," said Sheriff J. Tyson Stephens.

Both men think Williams' arrest could lead witnesses to come forward and lead to even more charges down the line. We'll keep you updated on this case as it develops.

