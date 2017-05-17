Jenkins High School donates books to Brock Elementary

It might almost be time for summer break, but it felt more like Christmas morning at Otis J. Brock Elementary School in Savannah on Wednesday.

That's because students from Jenkins High School gathered and donated more than 600 books to the elementary school.

"When people get new books, get new things, they are happy,” said Lauren Cooper, a second grader at Brock Elementary.

"We have a lot of students come in with low background knowledge in reading which can put them behind, so a program like this really helps engage the students and gets them excited about reading,” said Joseph Johnson, a librarian at Brock Elementary.

The books were collected as part of a capstone program.

