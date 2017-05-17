Expanded cancer center opens at Meadows Regional Medical Center

Cancer patients in Toombs County and beyond have even more access to treatment now.

Their expansion grew Meadows Regional Medical Center almost five times the original center that opened just a few years ago.

The newly renamed Tommy and Shirley Strickland Cancer Center now includes 15,000 square feet, which allows Meadows to add more patients but also expand to other forms of treatment they just couldn't house before. Doctors are glad to have more room and more.

"The additional space allows us to treat a greater number of folks as well as a broader range of diseases as we grow our practice," said Dr. Stephen Tiley, Oncologist.

It consolidates some offices that were spread across Vidalia.

"It's more efficient and also easier on patients, especially those undergoing serious illness so they don't have to go from place to place and maneuver that maze by themselves," said Alan Kent, PHD/CEO, Meadows Health.

They are marking this expansion almost as if the center is opening for the first time. Meadows started the expansion back in October of 2015.

