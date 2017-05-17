Applications being accepted for summer STEM camp by Savannah Engineering Academy

Applications being accepted for summer STEM camp by Savannah Eng - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Engineering Academy is a five-day summer STEM camp for rising high school juniors and seniors from the local area who are considering careers in engineering.

Students learn about different engineering disciplines, participate in hands-on engineering challenges, go on field trips, and meet local engineers. 

The application deadline is May 18 for the camp which will be held June 5-9 and hosted at Armstrong State University.

To participate in the Savannah Engineering Academy STEM summer camp, a student must:          

•             Be a rising junior or senior in high school

•             Provide a teacher recommendation

•             Have grades of 80 percent (3.0/4.0) or better in all math/engineering/science/technology classes

There is no application fee, and the only cost is a $60 Registration Fee. 

Applications and Teacher Recommendation Forms are posted here under 2017 Academy Information. 

