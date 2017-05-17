Hometown Heroes: Postal workers

For 25 years, postal workers have partnered with food banks to try to eliminate hunger in the United States.

An extra effort is being made by local letter carriers. The WTOC Hometown Heroes are doing everything they can do ensure this year's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a success.

The folks that do the heavy lifting aren't stopping until they've lifted all they can.

"Around 53,000 pounds of food. We are hoping to collect more this week," said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, America's Second Harvest.

Saturday's heavy rainfall put a damper on the annual Postal Worker's Food Drive, bringing in a smaller total of non-perishables than anticipated to America's Second Harvest Food Bank. The nation's largest single-day food drive will last a week in Savannah this year, letter carriers agreeing to carry food to Second Harvest until they reach last year's local total of 78,000 pounds of food.

"We've been telling people who called us 'just leave it at your mailbox, they'll pick it up and bring it to us.' So, we're hoping to gather more food as we go through the week," Crouch said.

They remain hopeful that the letter carrier drive will once again deliver at a critical time, taking Second Harvest and its clients through a time of the year when they get busier because school meals are not available. Second Harvest will provide roughly 6,000 meals per day during the summer, many fueled by the postal worker's drive.

"It is a tremendous asset, not only to Second Harvest but to all the nonprofits in town. We talk about it all the time. It doesn't stay here, though. It goes right back out into the community to help feed those most in need in our community," said Crouch.

Now, it will reach that potential because the Hometown Heroes who have served Second Harvest for 25 years will work a little longer this week.

"It's been great. They're a great group of people who really get it, and they and they want to help us end hunger in the community," said Crouch.

Homeowners can leave canned goods in a plastic bag on their mailbox and their letter carrier will know that's a donation for America's Second Harvest.

