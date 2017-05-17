WTOC Investigates: Deadly crashes on the rise in South Carolina

In the Lowcountry, the town of Bluffton is mourning the loss of two local teenagers.

17-year old Noah Fedele and 19-year old Samuel Bougus were killed in a car crash earlier this week.

Wednesday many residents are speaking out and sharing their concern over the recent fatalities happening on the roads, and we’re digging deeper into this alarming trend.

We asked officials to look into the number of motor vehicle accidents they’ve responded to already this year and how it compares to years past. They told us the answer is a lot worse than even they expected.

“Your inquiry caused us to take a more focused view, if you will, of just recent...and it’s a mere game of numbers," said Lee Levesque, Bluffton Township Fire District. "If more folks are on the road, the more folks in our area, the more potential there is.”

The numbers show what first responders say is a concerning trend in Bluffton.

Over the last 5-years would average just one motor vehicle accident per day. But for this year, that number has more than doubled. In 2017 they average about 2 to 3 motor vehicle accident calls per day in the town.

“So surely we have to ask ourselves: what’s different? And we’re in the process of working through that as we speak,” said Lee.

That’s the big question officials are trying to answer. Bluffton Police say speed might be the biggest contributor.

“Our traffic team who really focuses on speeders has been writing a lot more tickets lately, on 278, on 170, on Bluffton Parkway,” said Joy, Nelson, Bluffton Police Department.

As we head into the busy summer season, especially in this coastal community, that’s when officials say the roads get even more dangerous.

“There’s always a little bit of an uptick when the tourists come in," said Chief John Thompson, Fire Chief, Bluffton fire District. "People don’t know where they’re going and the roads are busy.”

Tourists or not, locals say enough is enough. Change needs to start here in the community.

“How sick and tired I am of hearing about these kids passing away and what can we do as a community," said Chris Donelson, Bluffton. "You know, I’m willing to get out there with signs on 278 or Bluffton Parkway and tell people: slow down, quit texting, get off your phone.”

“I mean, there’s been so many accidents within the last year," said Rebecca. "I really hope that people can realize that they can do a lot personally to change on the road just with how they drive and the patience they have.”

First responders are urging drivers to keep safety in mind anytime you get behind the wheel. To watch your speed and not drive while distracted or impaired. Especially as they expect to see large crowds hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend.

Families have created a GoFundMe for Noah Fedele and a GoFundMe for Samuel Bougus.

