New Hampstead's Calvin Turner is the 2017 Ashley Dearing Award winner

The Ashley Dearing Award is one of the most prestigious athletic awards in our area.

It goes to the Savannah area's most versatile athlete who plays football, basketball and a spring sport.

Calvin Turner is the 2017 recipient of the award. He is the 64th overall winner.

Turner was a standout quarterback at New Hampstead High where he accounted for 25 touchdowns his senior season. He also averaged 12 points a game in basketball, and won two region titles in track.

He also knows the importance of this award.

"This is a big honor to get this award because it's a very prestigious award in Savannah, and so I'm a very proud person to get this award,” said Turner.

When asked if he takes extra pride in being the first from New Hampstead to win the award. Turner replied, "Yes sir, it's a great honor to be the first person from my school to get this award, and I just want to thank all of my teammates for helping me get this award."

Turner was also presented with two academic awards Wednesday.

He's headed to Jacksonville University for football as he signed as an athlete.