SCMPD arrest man, leads to seizure of guns, machetes, cattle prod

The Savannah-Chatham metropolitan Police Department arrested Nathaniel Harvey, 20, for drug, firearm and traffic related offenses on Tuesday.

On May 12, Metro’s Strategic Investigation Unit conducted a traffic stop at Pennsylvania and Indiana avenues. Harvey, who was driving a car, fled and almost hit a police vehicle.

Warrants were then secured for Harvey and SIU was successful in arresting Harvey in the 4600 block of Lanier Drive. Metro’s Crime Suppression Unit, K-9 and ATF assisted with Harvey’s arrest.

Harvey had possession of a stolen gun on him when he was arrested. Officials obtained a search warrant for Harvey’s home, where they found ammunition, body armor, drugs, machetes, a cattle prod and 6 more guns were found.

Harvey was charged with felony fleeing to elude, theft by receiving stolen property and additional drug and traffic offenses. Additional charges are imminent.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.