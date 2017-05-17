Good News: Women Who Rule fundraiser held at Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort

Hundreds of women gathered at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort Wednesday to celebrate Women Who Rule.

Women Who Rule is a fundraising event presented by the United Way. Women United will support low-income women find transportation.

It featured four of Savannah's top executive and professional leaders who will share stories behind their accomplishments to motivate and inspire others.

"That's what this event is all about," said Dr. Cheryl Dozier, President, SSU. "Each one, reach one, teach one. So we are reaching out to women, we are bringing them together. We are going to hear women's stories of pain and of hardship, but for some of us we've been there. So we are able to say that by them hearing our stories they may realize, that inspite of what might have happened to you in the past, it's your journey forward."

Cathy Hill of Georgia Power was also honored as Woman of the Year for her contributions to United Way.

