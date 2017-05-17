Good News: Million Dollar Shootout

One shot can make you a millionaire this weekend. But there is no limit to the number of shots you can take to earn that shot.

The Touchstone Energy Million Dollar Shootout has returned to Bluffton and Old South Golf Club, with qualifying the next three days giving 28 golfers the chance to take one swing each at winning a million Saturday night - an event in which all swings are equal.

"They can come out and try as many times as they like,” said Tray Hunter, vice president for marketing of Palmetto Electric Cooperative. “Now, you can only qualify once.”

"You don't have to be a good golfer, there's no handicap requirement,” added Barry Flemming, the PGA Professional organizing the shootout. “You just come out and try to qualify.”

And every shot taken will also be giving back.

Palmetto Electric contributes all the proceeds from the event to its Bright Ideas Grant Program, which since the shootout's inception has generated more than $420,000 for Lowcountry schools.

"It's for teachers, private and public school teachers, in Jasper Hampton and Southern Beaufort Counties and it's funding up to $1,000 per teacher for innovative classroom projects that might not have made it to the budget,” said Hunter. “It's giving good, quality impact that's going to make a difference in their lives.”

Saturday's grand prize could do that too.

"If it's your time, it's your time if you get lucky,” Flemming said of making an ace in the competition. “There's certainly a lot of luck involved.”

"And if nobody wins the million,” added Hunter, “we still give away $1,000 cash and a trip to Cabo.”

Which would offer plenty of consolation for a Million Dollar miss.

