Savannah Forward meeting focuses on community's youth

The first of seven “Savannah Forward” meetings looked to get input from anyone who lives, works or owns a business in the Savannah’s District 3 and beyond.

People living on the north end of Savannah's 1st District got to meet with consultants and city officials to share their priorities for the neighborhood.

Sixth District residents were invited out to the Armstrong Center Tuesday night to meet with Alderman Tony Thomas.

City of Savannah leaders have held “Savannah Forward” town halls for the past few weeks in each district to recognize the importance of young people for the community’s future.

"These are the citizens that will be inheriting whatever we do today, so to me, it's important that they are an integral part of the conversation," said District 1 Alderman Van Johnson.

Wednesday’s town hall at the Civic Center was geared specifically towards 13 to 18-year-olds, and plenty of young people showed up.

Some things Savannah teens want to see in the next few years are drug awareness classes, resumé training and efforts to eliminate bullying in schools.

One youth in the audience said, “Fights aren't just fights anymore. There are gunshots, so it's like we got to teach everyone you can't stop everything with your fists. You can't stop everything with a gun. You can't stop everything with knives. You're going to end up dead or in jail."

The final "Savannah Forward" town hall will be held at the Civic Center on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. District one residents are invited out to give feedback.

