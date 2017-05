The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has started its seatbelt safety campaign ahead of the busy summer travel season.

From now until June 4, agencies will conduct a unified safety belt enforcement effort. The goal is to remind drivers the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say you are in control of your own safety.

So far this year in South Carolina, 253 people have been killed on the roads. Of those victims, 121 were not wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.