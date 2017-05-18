StaffCo hosting job fair Thursday in Pooler - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

StaffCo hosting job fair Thursday in Pooler

(Source: Raycom Media image) (Source: Raycom Media image)
POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

StaffCo in Pooler is hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 18.

It will be held at the 990 Pine Barren Road location from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees should bring a resume and dress to impress.

For a list of available positions in Savannah and surrounding areas, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly