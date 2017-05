Gas leak causes residential evacuation on Shell Point Rd in Burton

A gas leak in Burton caused a road to be closed and a home to be evacuated Wednesday night.

The Burton Fire District says its firefighters responded to a natural gas leak outside of a home in the 3000 block of Shell Point Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Officials say the gas leak was a result of the resident accidentally cutting into the gas line leading into the home while digging a hole for a fence post. They say when fire crews arrived they could see gas flowing from the ground only three feet away from the residence and within feet of the on demand gas heater on the side of the home and the electrical shutoff to the home.

The residence was evacuated and Burton firefighters entered the home to shut off the power to eliminate any ignition sources. SCE&G arrived and was able to shut off the gas line.

Shell Point Road was closed from Hickory Street to Broad River Drive.

The residents were eventually allowed to return to their home and Shell Point Road was reopened.

Burton fire officials caution residents to ensure the location of gas lines before digging in their yard.

