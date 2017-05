Adrian Peterson to speak at Hesse graduation Thursday

Former Georgia Southern University and NFL running back Adrian Peterson will be in Savannah as a guest speaker Thursday at Hesse K-8 School's 5th grade graduation.

Peterson will also host a mentoring session for the rest of the school and sign autographs for his new book titled, "Don't Dis My Abilities."

The event will kick off Thursday at 9 a.m.

