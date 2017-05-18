Consider This: Good News- May 18, 2017

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with the ladies who both lunch and rule.

The Women Who Rule luncheon is a fundraising event presented by the United Way’s Women United. The organization helps low-income women find transportation.

This year’s luncheon featured four of Savannah's top executive and professional leaders who shared stories behind their accomplishments to motivate and inspire others. Cathy Hill of Georgia Power was also honored as Woman of the Year for her contributions to United Way.

This week the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society celebrated with its Night of Champions.

The event acknowledges differently abled individuals working in the community, and the businesses that hire them. The opportunities are not only enjoyed by employees, but also by the employers who get just as much out of the relationship.

And finally, residents of the Pavilion Center Facility in Baxley kicked off National Nursing Home Week by putting together goodie bags for the Appling County Sheriff's Office and Baxley Police Department.

Earlier this week, they had a meet and greet with the sheriff and several deputies. They wanted to celebrate their special week by showing their appreciation for those who protect and serve.

