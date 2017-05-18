Tips for Reducing Seasonal Allergy Symptoms

Have you ever heard the phrase “Savannah Allergies?” While the term may be a myth, it is a fact that there are over 1.9 million allergy sufferers in the WTOC viewing area. Allergies should not dictate your life. If you are one of the many in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry susceptible to pollen and other outdoor allergens, follow these tips to keep symptoms at bay:
Have a question about seasonal allergies or allergy shots? Call Southern Allergy and Asthma, PC: 912.303.9355, or visit their website: www.southernallergy.net.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.