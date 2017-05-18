Tips for Reducing Seasonal Allergy Symptoms

Have you ever heard the phrase “Savannah Allergies?” While the term may be a myth, it is a fact that there are over 1.9 million allergy sufferers in the WTOC viewing area. Allergies should not dictate your life. If you are one of the many in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry susceptible to pollen and other outdoor allergens, follow these tips to keep symptoms at bay:

Keep your windows closed in your home and your car to prevent pollen from settling on interior surfaces. Make sure your air conditioner is set to recirculate air rather than draw in the outside air.

Limit outdoor exposure during times when pollen counts are highest. This is generally between the morning hours of 5am – 10am.

Avoid line-drying clothes and especially bedding outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Wash your face and hands after you have been outside. Changing into fresh clothing is also helpful.

Bathe and shampoo – or at least rinse – before going to bed to remove pollen from your body and prevent it from transferring to bedsheets.

Minimize contact with outdoor pets and items that may have spent a lot of time outdoors.

If you haven’t already, visit your local allergist Dr. Jack Eades at Southern Allergy and Asthma. Depending on the nature of your allergies, you may be a good candidate for a regimen of allergy shots that desensitize your body over time to allergens that affect you.

Have a question about seasonal allergies or allergy shots? Call Southern Allergy and Asthma, PC: 912.303.9355, or visit their website: www.southernallergy.net.