Savannah family still pleading for answers in 2009 shooting death

A Savannah family is still without answers as to who is responsible for the 2009 shooting death of their loved one.

Brandon "Tyree" McCullough's family has learned to live without his presence, but they still haven't been able to accept that they still don't have the answers as to why. Tyree, as many people called him, was shot and killed on Dec. 27, 2009. His case remains unsolved but is still under investigation by the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department's Cold Case Unit.

Tyree was shot outside The Oaks at Brandlewood Apartments on Garrard Avenue. Police arrived on scene just before 8 p.m. that night where initial investigation didn't provide much evidence with which to build a case, and at the time, people in the area were reluctant to step up with any information they may have had about the murder.

In a news release, CrimeStoppers recalled comments from an online obituary; comments about the 25-year-old who was loved by both his friends and his family.

'On December 27, 2009, you were taken from me, a life that was of great value to all who loved you. You will never be forgotten, and even though I long to hold you in my arms, I know that GOD holds you every minute of the day and I know you are smiling down on me,' his mother, Audrey McCullough, wrote.

One friend wrote, 'Tyree was a great friend to me. Whenever I needed him, he was there. I will miss him deeply. He is gone but NEVER forgotten.'

Also in the online obituary, another friend wrote, 'He was my best friend and we could stay on the phone all the time. He kept a smile on my face.'

Anyone who has any information about this case can submit a tip anonymously through the CrimeStoppers tipline at 912.234.2020. If your tip helps lead to an arrest, CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards up to $2,500.

People can also call the SCMPD tipline at 912.525.3124, or contact the Cold Case Unit directly at 912.525.2799.

