Chatham County Mosquito Control to spray in Port Wentworth on Friday

As the heat rises, we are starting to see more and more mosquitoes.

The director of Chatham County Mosquito Control says it hasn't been that bad so far, except in certain areas. They are planning to spray in Port Wentworth on Friday.

They also have at home treatments for things like fish ponds at local home improvement stores for extended control. Call them and they will schedule a treatment.

Don’t forget the five “D’s”.

Try to avoid being outside during dusk and dawn, dress appropriately, use deet when possible and dump water.

"You can do two things. You can call us and we'll have someone come out and take a look. You can also go to Home Depot or Lowe's or any of the hardware stores and they've got several products that people can actually get that will give them extended control of mosquitoes in places like that,” said Chatham County Mosquito Control Director Jeff Heusel.

You can call Chatham County Mosquito Control at 912.790.2540.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.