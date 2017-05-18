Search underway for new women’s tennis, softball coaches at Geor - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Search underway for new women’s tennis, softball coaches at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia Southern University is now searching for a pair of new coaches.

Head Women's Tennis Coach Michele Stanford is resigning from her position and the Athletics Department has decided to not renew the contract of Softball Coach Annie Smith.

National searches are underway for both positions at this time.

