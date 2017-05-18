Yearly ceremony held in Baxley to remember fallen officers

Many gathered in Appling County on Thursday to remember those who wore the badge and died while protecting their communities.

The ceremony is held every year in Baxley to remember officers across the nation who were killed in the line of duty - but especially those from Georgia.

"They've been doing this for 33 years now, pausing to remember and reflect on comrades from across the state lost in the line of duty. It brings together everyone, from police and sheriff's officers to state officers to come to remember the sacrifices of others. Organizers say law enforcement loses more men and women each year now than before when almost all died in traffic accidents.

"We lost 135 officers last year; 64 from gunfire. That just shows how the world is changing, and for law enforcement, the challenges that lay ahead of us," said Chief James Godfrey, Baxley Police.

The chief says the officers should be remembered no matter when or where they gave their lives.

The ceremony also honored one of their own. Deputy Woodrow Simmons was struck and killed while directing traffic almost 40 years ago.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.